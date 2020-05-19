UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Says His Father is Critical After Surgery Due to Covid and Previous Ailment

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his father is a patient of coronavirus and is in critical condition. The fighter shared that his father Abdulmanap recently underwent a heart procedure because complications stemmed from coronavirus along with a previous issue.

Nurmagomedov revealed the personal information in an Instagram post, where he spoke in Russian and encourage people in remain indoors.

"In my personal case, I've had more than 20 people sick from my family," Nurmagomedov said. "More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.

"There is a lot written on the Internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."

A Dagestan resident, Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim and is currently observing fasts during the holy month of Ramadan. In his message, he also urged Muslims to observe the end of Ramadan without guests.

"Our learned Islamic scholars are telling us, 'Stay home and do the holiday prayer,'" Nurmagomedov said. "'Don't have guests. Don't go yourselves as guests.' It is a very difficult situation."

Nurmagomedov, who has won all his 28 UFC fights so far, was scheduled for a match against Tony Ferguson on April 18 but was forced to withdraw due to travel restriction related to coronavirus. Since UFC went ahead with the fight, he was replaced by Justin Gaethje who beat Ferguson to claim the interim lightweight title.

While Nurmagomedov has not made any announcement regarding his return to the ring, UFC president Dana White said he was targeting September.