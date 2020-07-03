UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Passes Away Due to Coronavirus Complications

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and trainer, Abdulmanap, passed away due to coronavirus complications on Friday at a Moscow hospital aged 57.

According to a report in RT Sport, Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He had fallen ill in late April and tested positive for the deadly virus after being treated at a millitary hospital in Moscow.

"Abdulmanap suffered two strokes, in his heart (a heart attack) and brain," family friend Ramazan Rabadanov told Russian outlet Championat as per Daily Mail.

"They managed to treat his heart, but not his brain, so he didn't emerge from a coma. The situation was too serious, it was already too late.

"The doctors did everything they could, they even tried to connect him with the President (Putin), but his condition was too serious."

Abdulmanap oversaw his son beat every opponent so far inside the octagon as Khabib currently holds a 28-0 record on the circuit.

Khabib's father had also accompanied him during their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he beat Conor McGregor in 2018, which still remains one of the most watched fights in the history of the sport.