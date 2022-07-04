UFC Star Nate Diaz Attacks a Reporter Backstage at UFC 267

UFC star Nate Diaz is set to be in deep trouble after he was seen attacking a journalist at UFC 276 on Saturday night. Diaz was spotted producing his trademark ‘Stockton slap’ after snatching the Mixed Martial Arts journalist’s microphone out of his hand. The incident had taken place in Las Vegas .

The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media though some fans think that the event was a scripted one. Here are some of the reactions.

“Most set up thing Nate Diaz has done since the cone piece,” one Twitter user wrote.

Most set up thing @NateDiaz209 has done since the cone piece — Greg's eNormous (@TheRealRazzDog) July 3, 2022

While another said, “WWE acting.”

WWE acting — iBuyTOPS (@TopsBuy) July 3, 2022

Another follower said, “All staged.”

All staged. — Chicago (@ChicagoTomTom) July 3, 2022

Diaz was in Las Vegas to watch the pay-per-view clash between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 267 at the T-Mobile Arena. After the match, the journalist approached Diaz backstage. Initially, Diaz seemed interested in having an interaction but things got heated up while he was posing for photos. Diaz was visibly unhappy with the outlook of the journalist. He also said something about tweets which supposedly were posted by the journalist.

As per an article published by SPORTBIBLE, the reporter had asked, “Stockton’s finest Nate Diaz, he’s come to check out Sugar Sean [O’Malley] right?”

“Nah, and you better watch your tweets about me,” Diaz responded.

The journalist tried to laugh off Diaz’s reply but the American MMA fighter snatched the microphone first and then struck him in the face.

The 37-year-old has been out of action for more than a year. In his last fight, Diaz endured a defeat against Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC 263. The clash was originally scheduled to be played at UFC 262 but due to Diaz’s injury it had to be postponed.

Moreover, he managed to win just one match since his remarkable victory against Conor McGregor six-and-a-half years back. And in that match, Diaz had executed ‘Stockton Slap’ and since then the move became popular.

Diaz had also been a part of the World Extreme Cagefighting, Strikeforce and Pancrase before joining UFC. Diaz is presently tied with Joe Lauzon for the third-most UFC bonus awards. Both Diaz and Lauzon have so far collected 15 UFC bonus awards.

