UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Reveals He Has Eating Disorder, Weighs 206.6 Pounds During Live Weigh-in on Steve-O’s Podcast

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of UFC in recent months. The 27-year-old has an impressive 3-0 record in the UFC. Pimblett extended his unbeaten run in the UFC with an astonishing second-round submission win against Jordan Leavitt at the O2 Arena in July.

However, Pimblett has also grabbed headlines due to his weight fluctuations between fights. Recently, Pimblett appeared on the Wild Ride podcast which is hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame. While speaking on the podcast, Pimblett opened up about his constant weight fluctuations as an MMA fighter. The young star revealed that his career in UFC had left him with an eating disorder.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I have been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to the food. I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”, Pimblett was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett (@theufcbaddy)

Paddy Pimblett also did a live weigh-in on the show. The Liverpudlian fighter weighed 206.6lb, which is over 50 pounds above his fighting weight. The Scouse fighter is very popular amongst the fans of UFC. However, many fans and experts have expressed concern over his sudden weight fluctuations after he finishes a fight camp.

It is worth mentioning that when he started his career, Pimblett fought as low as 135lb. Earlier this year, Pimblett admitted that he consumed as many as 10,700 calories on a cheat day following his victory over Kazula Vargas in London. Fans are now wondering if Pimblett will feature at UFC 282. This is the same event in which Jon Jones is expected to make his long-awaited comeback. Pimblett expressed his excitement on being in the same arena with Jon Jones, but revealed that no fight was on the schedule.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here