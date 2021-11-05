UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Showers Love on India, Sends Diwali Wishes And Says, 'In My Soul I am Indian'

UFC superstar on Diwali expressed his massive affection for India on Twitter in a series of tweets and even said that the Indian population is possibly “the most respectful and caring."

On Thursday, on the occasion of Diwali, the former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter to wish his Indian fans a happy Diwali. Along with the special Diwali message, The Notorious also heaped praise on Indian doctors and said, “The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul! India I love you."

This is one of several of his tweets where he praised everyone and everything about India. He also praised the Indian MMA scene, tweeting a picture of Ritu Phogat, who recently qualified for the final of ONE Championship’s Women’s Atom Weight Grand Prix. Phogat won the bout via a unanimous decision to set up a fight with Stamp Fairtex from Thailand at the Grand Prix final on December 3.

“Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India," McGregor tweeted.

He continued to sing India’s praises and said he plans to visit India to “study yoga, to gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast!"

He even mentioned the Golden Temple in one of his tweets, praising them for feeding 100,000 daily.

The Irish superstar also hinted at the launch of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in the country.

Conor McGregor recently returned to training for the first time since breaking his leg at UFC 264, and promised “the greatest comeback in sports history."

The Irish MMA fighter also revealed that in two months, he will be cleared to return to full training.

