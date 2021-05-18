UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Welcomes Third Baby with Partner Dee Devlin

UFC superstar Conor McGregor welcomed his third child with partner Dee Devlin. The newborn son has been named Rian McGregor. The elated dad shared the joyous news on social media and informed his well-wishers that his partner and the little fellow are doing well.

The third-time dad shared a priceless picture on Instagram, wherein he can be seen posing away with Rian. In the snap, he is clad in a dark blue and light grey shirt. McGregor is holding his baby boy in his arms. The newborn is dressed in a white onesie and a blue and white striped cap. The joyous picture has already got around 3 million likes on Instagram.

The comments sections of his now viral post is flooded with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the baby.

Frank Coraci, film director, wrote, “Congrats brother! Your wealth in life knows no bounds. So very happy for you.”

Retired mixed martial artist Paddy Holohan said, “Massive congratulations to you and the rest of the clan”.

The 32-year-old mixed martial arts fighter is already blessed with a son and a daughter. His son is four years old and is named Conor Jack Junior while his daughter who is two years old has been named Croia.

Earlier this month, McGregor had shared snippets from Jack Junior’s fourth birthday party. The superhero-themed event was filled with a bunch of fun elements and also included people dressed as Spiderman and Wonder Woman. In the party, Dee could be seen flaunting her baby bump in a stunning pink dress.

In August, McGregor had announced his engagement with Dee on her birthday. He shared a love-filled selfie of the two of them together in which his lady love can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. McGregor addressed her as his ‘future wife’ in the post. The photo of this announcement garnered as many as three million likes.

