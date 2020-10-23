UFC: Tony Ferguson Rants at Dana White over Payment, Asks 'You Don't Like Brown People?'

After a long haul, Tony Ferguson has come out and voiced his frustration with Dana White. The former interim champ held it in for long but seems that his patience has worn out. El Cucuy feels that he has worked hard for achieving his place in the UFC. However, things have not gone well with Dana and UFC lately. Ferguson has been having issues with White over pay and believes that he has often been given the short end of the stick. Recently, the 36-year-old made his displeasure known when it comes to money matters.

While speaking to MMAJunkie, Ferguson started by clarifying that he wishes to be acknowledged for his worth. He also mentioned that he has no serious feud or enmity with Dana. Ferguson felt that he spent too much time on promotional activities and now he must stand up and speak up for his real worth. After venting about not getting paid up to his status, he went on a rant about fighting against Michael Chandler, who is a newcomer to the UFC.

Ferguson made it clear that he doesn't want to beat around the bush anymore. He and Dana are cool, however, when it comes to money, Ferguson says his value is increased and that must be considered. Ferguson added that he doesn't need to talk about his efforts after spending nearly a decade with the organisation. He said that he put a lot of energy but doesn't want to talk about contracts like others do.

Dana is convinced with the idea of booking Ferguson against promotional newcomer Chandler, a former Bellator champion serving as a backup for the UFC 254 headline. As far as Ferguson is concerned, the scout of fighting Chandler isn't very alluring.

Ferguson said, "Dana keeps shuffling me down the list. Because I'm f-king Mexican? What's up Dana, you don't like Mexicans? You don't like brown people? What'd I do to you? Why do you treat me like s-t? (sic.)"

Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson, a product of The Ultimate Fighter, faced Justin Gaethje for the Interim Lightweight Championship inside the Octagon at UFC 249 and was defeated.