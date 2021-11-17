Uganda Para Badminton: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Win it Easy in First Round

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and No. 5 Sukant Kadam breezed past their respective first round opponents at the Uganda International Para Badminton here on Wednesday. Tokyo Paralympics champion Bhagat thrashed Uganda’s Godfrey Katalo in the first round of his SL3 singles match. The world number one took just 26 minutes to win in straight games 21-8 21-10. Bhagat didn’t face any challenge and easily dispatched his opponent.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete.

In the SL 4 category, Kadam sailed to the next round by defeating Uganda’s Julius Obura in 22 minutes. Sukant won 21-5 21-3.

