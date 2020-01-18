Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Ugo Humbert Wins 1st ATP Title in French Showdown at Auckland Classic

Ugo Humbert defeated Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller to win his first ATP title at the Auckland Classic.

AFP

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ugo Humbert Wins 1st ATP Title in French Showdown at Auckland Classic
Ugo Humbert (Photo Credit: ATP)

Auckland: Rising star Ugo Humbert won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller in the final of the Auckland Classic on Saturday.

In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humbert held his nerve in the deciding tie-break of his first ATP final to beat the fifth seed 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5).

The 30-year-old Paire, number 24 in the world, was no stranger to playing a decider, having been stretched to three sets in his four previous matches in the tournament.

The 21-year-old Humbert, ranked number 47, only played three sets in the first round against Casper Ruud and then won his next three matches in straight sets including wins over second-seed Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seed John Isner.

In the first set of the final, Humbert broke Paire's opening serve, the first of four breaks in the set, and was on the verge of wrapping up the set at 6-5 with three break points only for Paire to fight his way out of trouble and force the tie-break.

Humbert then quickly reasserted his dominance and comfortably took the tie-break 7/2.

The tide turned in the second set for Paire who broke Humbert on a double fault at 2-1 and maintained the advantage for force the third set winner-takes-all.

In their one previous meeting, Paire had rallied from a set down to beat Humbert in three sets at Winston-Salem last year.

But, in a tense final set Humbert was not to be denied a second time.

He broke early, only for Paire to break back at 3-5, and both players then held serve through to 6-6 when Humbert edged a head with a point off Paire's first serve in the tie-break.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram