CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Sports » UK Cancels Belarus Basketball Visas over Ukraine Invasion
1-MIN READ

UK Cancels Belarus Basketball Visas over Ukraine Invasion

UK interior minister Priti Patel (Reuters)

UK interior minister Priti Patel (Reuters)

The United Kingdom cancelled the visas for the Belarusian Men's Basketball Team ahead of their match for being "complicit" with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

London on Saturday cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team, who were set to play in Britain on Monday, due to the country being “complicit" with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in (Russian President) Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine," tweeted interior minister Priti Patel.

The two countries were set to play a World Cup qualifier in Newcastle, north east England, on Monday.

RELATED NEWS

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has drawn international condemnation for allowing Russian troops to use its territory for the invasion of Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 26, 2022, 20:59 IST