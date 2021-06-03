UK Grants Visa to Sania Mirza's Son Izhaan, Former World No1 Now Ready for Grass-court Season

Sania Mirza, the former World No. 1 in doubles, is set to fly to England for the grass-court season after the UK government granted her two-year-old son a visa.

The six-time Grand Slam champion (three in women’s and mixed doubles) planned to return to the tour on June 6 at the WTA 250 Nottingham Open.

However, due of the deadly second Covid-19 epidemic in India, the UK authorities imposed restrictions on people travelling from that nation.

Mirza’s son and his caretaker were denied visas as a result.

The ace tennis player enlisted the help of the Indian sports ministry, which lobbied the UK government via the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to grant the visas, which have now been granted.

“Having a toddler, being a mother and doing your job are very difficult in many, many ways, and especially my job because I have to travel and I have to train,” she said in a statement to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “So, it’s really nice to be able to be at peace of mind. Obviously, with the scenario and the situation that’s going on with Covid, everything has become even more challenging for all of us.

“It (would have been) very difficult for me to leave my toddler for four-five weeks, and from there go to the Tokyo Olympics as well, so it would have been two months. As a mother, and as a child, for him, it would become very, very difficult.”

Since the WTA 1000 Dubai Open in March, the 34-year-old has not competed on tour. Due to the 10-day quarantine she must endure when she arrives in England, she will be unable to attend the Nottingham event.

After that, she will be expected to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Mirza, a TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme)-sponsored athlete, had been out of the sport for more than two years due to maternity leave.

In January 2020, she won her first event after returning, the Hobart Open.

Her ranking did slip as a result of the break – she is now ranked 161 – but her protected rating of No. 9 will guarantee her a spot in the doubles event at the Olympics.

“I have (been away from her son) in the past, but the maximum it’s been is 10 days. But more than that, it’s been more difficult for me. I feel like it may leave a long effect on the child as well, which I don’t want to risk,” she added.

“Giving your 100 per cent is something that we always do as athletes, we are able to separate on-court from off-court for the most part of it. But at the end of the day, we are human beings, and as a mother it is very, very difficult to stay away from your child. I’m so glad it has come through.”

