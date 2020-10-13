UKR vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Ukraine will welcome Spain on Wednesday, October 14. In the outing, Spain will be aiming to win in order to continue enjoying their top spot in the League A Group 4 point table.

UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain will commence from 12:15 AM IST. The outing will be played at the National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy.

Both Ukraine and Spain have played three matches each. In the latest match, Ukraine lost to Germany by 1-2 while Spain beat Switzerland by 1-0. Ukraine is pretty much out of form as it is placed on the second last spot with only three points. Further, the team only have one win to their credit.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain match on Sony Network on their Television sets. Those willing to watch the live stream of the outing can do so through the Sony LIV app.

UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for Ukraine vs Spain

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Captain: Ansu Fati

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Vice-Captain: Sergio Ramos

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Goalkeeper: David de Gea

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Defenders: Jose Gaya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenk, Sergio Ramos

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Midfielders: Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Roman Bezus

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Ukraine vs Spain Strikers: Ansu Fati, Andriy Yarmolenko, Adama Traore

UEFA Nations League, Ukraine probable lineup vs Spain: Heorhiy Bushchan; Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

UEFA Nations League, Spain probable lineup vs Ukraine: David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Adama Traore