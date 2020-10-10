UKR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Ukraine will try to restrict Germany from scoring three points when they meet in the next UEFA Nations League game this weekend. The UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Germany is scheduled for Sunday, October 11 at 12.15 am. The match will be played at National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy, Kiev.

Ahead of the match, Ukraine actually have the benefit, as they sit on the second spot in the Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League campaign. Germany, on the other hand, is third, having drawn both of their matches. Ukraine have three points in their bag that came off a win and a loss.

Joachim Low's side will hence be more motivated to register their first win in the tournament. Andriy Shevchenko's side will be coping with the 1-7 defeat at the hands of France in an international friendly game this week.

The two sides have met six times before this with Germany hold the clear advantage. They have won three matches and drawn three. The last time these nations were in opposite halves of the field was in 2016 in the group stage of the UEFA Euro tournament. That game also ended with Germany snatching a 2-0 victory.

UEFA Nations League UKR vs GER, Ukraine probable lineup vs Germany: Heorhiy Bushchan, Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

UEFA Nations League UKR vs GER, Germany probable lineup vs Ukraine: Manuel Neuer, Emre Can, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Robin Gosens, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz