Ukraine Paralympic Team to Compete in Beijing Despite Invasion

The Ukrainian Paralympic Federation on Tuesday confirmed their participation at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, which begin on Friday, despite the logistical challenges thrown at them due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian national team will fly in full for the Paralympic Games'" the Ukrainian federation said in a tweet.

“I hope that tomorrow, March 2, we will be in Beijing," said Natalia Garach, communication manager for the Ukrainian team.

Twenty-nine athletes, including nine guides, are to represent the country in China.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is expected to announce on Wednesday their decision over the whether Russian paralympians can compete at the Games which run till March 13.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had urged on Monday sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC added that if it is not possible for “organisational or legal reasons" to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes competing, sports officials should do “everything in their power" to stop athletes from the two countries taking part under their country’s flags.

