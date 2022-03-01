Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko Tear up, Hug Each Other During PL Game

As the Russian military aggression in Ukraine tears the country apart, hundreds of videos showing emotionally distressed men, women and children have surfaced online. One such video, though, has come from the United Kingdom.

In the video, two Ukrainian soccer players, representing opposite clubs during the game, got emotional and hugged each other.

The viral video shows Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko hugging each other as their eyes welled up.

The match between Manchester City and Everton was played at Goodison Park. While City defeated Everton, the game will always be known for the emotional gesture of the two players.

Here is the link to the video:

This is beautiful. Ukrainians Zinchenko and Mykolenko in tears as Manchester City and Everton show their fantastic support of Ukraine before their game pic.twitter.com/WTGpDjoiXU— Orpheus (@3pickups) February 27, 2022

Besides these two, players of Manchester City also wore shirts with the message, No War, to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

Numerous countries have taken stringent measures, including cancelling the upcoming matches with the country, to isolate Russia for invading Ukraine.

Recently, the president of the Polish Football Federation, Cezary Kulesza, announced that Poland will not play its FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier match against Russia next month as a mark of protest.

Poland was joined by Sweden which denied playing with Russia in the world cup qualifier match next month. Both countries have urged FIFA to cancel all the games that involve Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have surrounded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from all directions amid a heavy exchange of fire at the borders of the city.

