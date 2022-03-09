Ukrainian Boxing Icon Vitali Klitschko Congratulates Bride with a Kiss as Brave Couple Get Married on Kiev Frontline

Amid scenes of intensified bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russian forces, a heartwarming moment has emerged from the war-hit nation. A brave couple got hitched on the front line in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and former heavyweight boxing world champion Vitali Klitschko was on hand to kiss the bride for good luck.

Territorial defence soldiers Valeri and Lesya, who have been together for more than two decades, decided to get married on the 11th day of the ongoing war in Kiev. For a brief time, the bride traded her helmet for a veil at the ceremony as the pair exchanged vows in front of fellow soldiers at a checkpoint in the capital.

Incidentally, the boxing legend, who is now the mayor of Kiev, was visiting the area, and offered the newlyweds his blessings and congratulated them as fellow soldiers applauded. After the ceremony, Klitschko kissed the bride on the cheek for good luck and presented her a bouquet of flowers.

In a tweet, Klitschko shared a video clip of the ceremony and wrote, “Today I greeted the soldiers of one of the battalions of the capital’s defence of the capital Lesya and Valeri. They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married.

The ceremony took place next to one of the checkpoints. Life goes on! And we will protect the life of Kyiv, Kyivites, our state!”

See it here:

Сьогодні вітав бійців одного з батальйонів тероборони столиці Лесю та Валерія. Вони давно живуть в цивільному шлюбі, а тепер вирішили обвінчатися. Церемонія відбулася поруч з одним із блок-постів.Життя триває! І життя Києва, киян, нашої держави ми будемо захищати! pic.twitter.com/ys2kNN12Ws — Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) March 6, 2022

The brief video also shows the bride holding the bouquet and the newlyweds sipping champagne surrounded by their fellow servicemen.

The mayor made the couple’s day a bit more special with his presence. But he along with his brother, fellow former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko, have taken up arms to defend their homeland following the Russian invasion.

The siblings have said that they are willing to die defending Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. Fellow boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have also joined the defence effort, the Daily Star reported.

