Ukrainian Tennis Player Stanislav Poplavskyy Banned in Match-fixing Case
Stanislav Poplavskyy (Photo Credit: Twitter)
The Tennis Integrity Unit handed Stanislav Poplavskyy a lifetime ban for match-fixing
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 04, 2020, 18:06 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
LONDON: Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.
The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and courtsiding activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.
Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.
Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches, the TIU said.
Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, accepted all charges against him.
___
More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports