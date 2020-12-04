News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Ukrainian Tennis Player Stanislav Poplavskyy Banned in Match-fixing Case

    Stanislav Poplavskyy (Photo Credit: Twitter)

    The Tennis Integrity Unit handed Stanislav Poplavskyy a lifetime ban for match-fixing

    LONDON: Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

    The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and courtsiding activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.

    Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.

    Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches, the TIU said.

    Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, accepted all charges against him.

    ___

