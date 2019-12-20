Ukrainian Weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy Stripped of 2012 Olympic Gold for Doping

Lausanne: Ukraine weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy was stripped of his 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping, the International Olympic Committee announced.

The 33-year-old, who triumphed in the 105kg division, was disqualified after a reanalysis of his urine sample revealed a positive test for testosterone.

Torokhtiy has been banned for two years with his results between August 4, 2012, and August 3, 2015, annulled.

At 2012 event, Iran's Navab Nasirshelal had taken silver with Poland's Bartlomiej Bonk winning bronze.

