UL vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Uni Lions (UL) will look to avenge their last night's upset when they face Chinatrust Brothers (CTB) on June 6, Saturday, The Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers will be played at Taipei Municipal Baseball Stadium. Uni Lions were handed a defeat by the Chinatrust Brothers in yesterday's match. CTB 8-7 UL was the score after the end of play. The stadium will see a power-packed crowd after the organisers have lifted the 2,000 fans limit per match. Fans will sit in criss-cross manner during the game. The organisers have also stated that fans can make their way to the stadium without donning face masks. But maintaining social distancing is crucial and important for all, said CPBL.

The kick-off time for Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 or CPBL 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers is 16:05 pm (IST). As per the points table tally, Chinatrust Brothers have won 17 games so far in the tournament that have earned them the 2nd position. Meanwhile, with 13 wins next to their name, Uni Lions are bottom-placed.

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 UL vs CTB Dream11 team

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Captain: Su Chih-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Vice-captain: C. Chih-Hao

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Outfielders: Su Chih-Chieh, C. Chih-Hao, C. Szu-Chi, C. Tzu-Hsien

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Infielders: H. Chi-Hung, C. Chieh-Hsien, W. Tung-Jung

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Pitcher: C. Kai-Wen Sr

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Catcher: C. Chung-Yu

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions Probable XI vs Chinatrust Brothers: Cheng Kai-Wen, Lin An-Ko, Kuo Fu-Lin, Chiang Liang-Wei, Pan Wei-Lun, Chen Yung-Chi, Su Chih-Chieh, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Ching-Kai

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers Probable XI vs Uni Lions: Wang Wei-Chen, Chang Chih-Hao, Liao Yi-Chung, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chiang Kun-Yu, Su Wei-Ta, Wu Tung-Jung, Chen Tzu-Hao, José de Paula, Chan Tzu-Hsien