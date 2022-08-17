Ultimate Kho Kho: Mohite Shines as Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors for Second Win

Adarsh Mohite dished out an all-round show as Telugu Yoddhas notched up their second successive win in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho, beating Rajasthan Warriors by 21 points here on Tuesday.

Mohite impressed in the defence as he spent three minutes 43 seconds on the field in the first innings and then scored 10 points to guide Telugu Yoddhas to a convincing 68-47 victory.

Besides Mohite, Prasad Padye scored 13 points for Telugu Yoddhas in attack with two dives, while Rohan Shingade also scored 10 points.

For Rajasthan Warriors, captain Majhar Jamadar scored 17 points, while Shushant Kaldhone garnered nine points.

Rajasthan’s Akshay Ganpule and Govind Yadav tested the defence of Telugu Yoddhas and also earned two defence bonus points for the side.

However, Arun Gunki captured Govind with a brilliant pole dive to dismiss the first opposition batch in two minutes and 36 seconds as Yoddhas continued aggression to end the first turn with a 24-2 lead.

Rajasthan responded well in the attack but Mohite stayed unbeaten and spent more than three minutes on the mat ensuring Telugu Yoddhas complete the first innings with a 30-20 lead.

Telugu Yoddhas didn’t let the momentum slip and extended their lead by scoring an impressive 36 points in the first seven minutes of the second innings while attacking.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here