UMKC Dominates Kansas Christian To Sweep Rare Doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: Josiah Allick scored 24 points in the first game and 20 in the in second as UMKC swept Kansas Christian in a rare basketball doubleheader on Saturday, by scores of 98-42 and 95-36.

The odd scheduling was a result of UMKC (4-4) losing two games during the week to COVID-19 concerns. Kansas Christian, which plays in the NCCAA, agreed to the last-minute doubleheader.

The games were thought to be the first doubleheader in modern Division I history, according to UMKC. The teams took a break of several hours between games.

Jacob Johnson scored 18 points with 12 rebounds for UMKC in the first game and added 10 points and six boards in the nightcap. D’Anthony Pennington scored 11 and 17, Franck Kamgain 11 and 14.

Vince Smith hit 16 points for Kansas Christian in the opener and 16 more in the nightcap.

UMKC forced 21 turnovers for 28 points in the opener and 24 turnovers for 32 points in the second game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25