Uncapped Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull Make Scotland's Euro 2020 Squad

Steve Clarke named uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his Euro 2020 squad for Scotland’s first major international tournament in 23 years on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old’s Gilmour and Patterson plus PFA Scotland young player of the year Turnbull, 21, have made the cut after being named in Clarke’s 26-man provisional squad.

Scotland will host the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a trip to Wembley to face old rivals England in June.

Clarke had previously resisted calling up Chelsea midfielder Gilmour for World Cup qualifiers in March, but he impressed in three recent starts for the Blues in the Premier League.

Patterson is another highly-rated teen talent, with his Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard even claiming the defender was one of the nation’s “brightest prospects ever in terms of right-back".

In a desperately disappointing season for Celtic, Turnbull has been a rare shining light since his move from Motherwell in August.

Celtic’s James Forrest returns to the national team fold after a year of injury, while Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser is included despite his Magpies boss Steve Bruce admitting it would be a gamble for him to join Clarke’s squad having not kicked a ball since March due to a groin injury.

Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie had already been ruled out through injury.

Farense playmaker Ryan Gauld misses out despite being awarded player of the month in Portugal’s top division for April.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers

David Marshall (Derby/ENG), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds/ENG), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich/ENG), Jack Hendry (Oostende/BEL on loan from Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool/ENG), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal/ENG)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton/ENG), Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull (all Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United/ENG), John McGinn (Aston Villa/ENG), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea/ENG), Scott McTominay (Manchester United/ENG)

Forwards

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle/ENG), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Che Adams (Southampton/ENG), Lyndon Dykes (QPR/ENG)

