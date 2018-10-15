English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Under-pressure Joachim Loew Insists he Can Handle the Criticism
Two days after the latest humiliating defeat, Germany coach Joachim Loew seemed to have regained his poise as he faced the media Monday ahead of a match against France.
Two days after the latest humiliating defeat, Germany coach Joachim Loew seemed to have regained his poise as he faced the media Monday ahead of a match against France.
Loading...
Two days after the latest humiliating defeat, Germany coach Joachim Loew seemed to have regained his poise as he faced the media Monday ahead of a match against France.
"I can handle criticism very well," Loew said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Nations League game against the world champions at the Stade de France.
After his team lost 3-0 to the Netherlands on Saturday, Loew had seemed irritated and flustered as he refused to answer questions from German media about his future.
That loss left Germany bottom of their Nations League group, fuelling questions about whether he should have retained his job after the humiliating early exit from the World Cup.
"Of course, the defeat in the Netherlands has done a lot of damage, to the staff, the players and most of all the fans," Loew said on Monday.
"It's not really surprising to me. After the World Cup, it is a process we have to manage. There will be setbacks or defeats. I am not too surprised about that.
"It's normal for me to be criticised, but I can handle criticism very well. I've spoken with the president (of the federation), it's clear that we have to stick together.
"Criticism from the outside does not bother me. It is important that I motivate my players against France. I can easily forget the criticism and remain 100 percent focused."
Loew has stayed loyal to players who won the 2014 World Cup even though the likes of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are in nowhere near the form they showed in Brazil.
At 32, and after twice fracturing his foot last year, Manuel Neuer seems no longer a world-class goalkeeper.
Against the Dutch, Boateng and Hummels often left gaps. At the other end, Germany have only scored 10 goals in the last twelve games.
"For the first 30 minutes against the Netherlands we played well. In attack, we had a lot of goal attempts but we lacked the organisation we have had in the past. We have to change things tactically."
Defeat on Tuesday would leave Germany on the verge of relegation to the B division of the Nations League. It would also be a sixth in 2018, a German record in a calendar year.
"We have nothing to lose against the world champions," Loew said. "We are here to take the three points."
"We want to play boldly against the world champions. As for the players, of course, if you suffer a 3-0 defeat, you have to make changes. One thing I can tell you is that Neuer will be in goal... "
"I can handle criticism very well," Loew said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Nations League game against the world champions at the Stade de France.
After his team lost 3-0 to the Netherlands on Saturday, Loew had seemed irritated and flustered as he refused to answer questions from German media about his future.
That loss left Germany bottom of their Nations League group, fuelling questions about whether he should have retained his job after the humiliating early exit from the World Cup.
"Of course, the defeat in the Netherlands has done a lot of damage, to the staff, the players and most of all the fans," Loew said on Monday.
"It's not really surprising to me. After the World Cup, it is a process we have to manage. There will be setbacks or defeats. I am not too surprised about that.
"It's normal for me to be criticised, but I can handle criticism very well. I've spoken with the president (of the federation), it's clear that we have to stick together.
"Criticism from the outside does not bother me. It is important that I motivate my players against France. I can easily forget the criticism and remain 100 percent focused."
Loew has stayed loyal to players who won the 2014 World Cup even though the likes of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are in nowhere near the form they showed in Brazil.
At 32, and after twice fracturing his foot last year, Manuel Neuer seems no longer a world-class goalkeeper.
Against the Dutch, Boateng and Hummels often left gaps. At the other end, Germany have only scored 10 goals in the last twelve games.
"For the first 30 minutes against the Netherlands we played well. In attack, we had a lot of goal attempts but we lacked the organisation we have had in the past. We have to change things tactically."
Defeat on Tuesday would leave Germany on the verge of relegation to the B division of the Nations League. It would also be a sixth in 2018, a German record in a calendar year.
"We have nothing to lose against the world champions," Loew said. "We are here to take the three points."
"We want to play boldly against the world champions. As for the players, of course, if you suffer a 3-0 defeat, you have to make changes. One thing I can tell you is that Neuer will be in goal... "
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...