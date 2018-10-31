English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Underdogs Shock on Second Day at WTA Elite Trophy
Top seed Daria Kasatkina and defending champion Julia Goerges both lost to lower-ranking opponents on an afternoon for underdogs at the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Wednesday.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Top seed Daria Kasatkina and defending champion Julia Goerges both lost to lower-ranking opponents on an afternoon for underdogs at the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Wednesday.
Kasatkina, 21, was beaten with relative ease by 23-year-old Madison Keys, who took 70 minutes to win 6-2, 6-4.
The Russian, who finished her previous match against Wang Qiang at 10pm on Tuesday, looked tired on court and had already slammed the tournament schedule, saying it "sucks".
Keys cruised to take the first set at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, and although Kasatkina put up a fight in the second, the sixth seed clinched the tie.
The American showed little sign of the left knee injury which forced her to retire from her last two tournaments, in Wuhan and Beijing.
Earlier Goerges suffered a bruising defeat to Anett Kontaveit.
The fifth seed took a nasty tumble mid-way through the match, which she went on to lose 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 after more than two hours.
Kontaveit, the tournament tenth seed, started brightly, breaking the world no. 14 three times to take the opening set.
Goerges, 29, fell heavily on to the hard court in the sixth game of the second set, and needed to ice her right leg during the changeover.
Clearly slightly rattled, the German nevertheless dug deep to claim the set, pumping her fist and gesturing to her coach as she celebrated.
However, it was the 22-year-old Estonian Kontaveit who won the decider.
The world no. 20 Kontaveit has now played both her round robin matches, after losing on Tuesday to Belgium's Elise Mertens, who will play Goerges later in the tournament. Keys will face local favourite Wang Qiang, from China.
Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.
Kasatkina, 21, was beaten with relative ease by 23-year-old Madison Keys, who took 70 minutes to win 6-2, 6-4.
The Russian, who finished her previous match against Wang Qiang at 10pm on Tuesday, looked tired on court and had already slammed the tournament schedule, saying it "sucks".
Keys cruised to take the first set at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, and although Kasatkina put up a fight in the second, the sixth seed clinched the tie.
The American showed little sign of the left knee injury which forced her to retire from her last two tournaments, in Wuhan and Beijing.
Earlier Goerges suffered a bruising defeat to Anett Kontaveit.
The fifth seed took a nasty tumble mid-way through the match, which she went on to lose 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 after more than two hours.
Kontaveit, the tournament tenth seed, started brightly, breaking the world no. 14 three times to take the opening set.
Goerges, 29, fell heavily on to the hard court in the sixth game of the second set, and needed to ice her right leg during the changeover.
Clearly slightly rattled, the German nevertheless dug deep to claim the set, pumping her fist and gesturing to her coach as she celebrated.
However, it was the 22-year-old Estonian Kontaveit who won the decider.
The world no. 20 Kontaveit has now played both her round robin matches, after losing on Tuesday to Belgium's Elise Mertens, who will play Goerges later in the tournament. Keys will face local favourite Wang Qiang, from China.
Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
- Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...