Undertaker, Goldberg to Clash for First Time Ever at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Catering to longtime WWE fans and their wishes, the Saudi General Sports Authority who are WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7 have announced that the WWE Super ShowDown will feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and the Deadman Undertaker.Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE shared a poster of the event with the caption, "The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD!"In addition, the WWE Super ShowDown will also include a match between the Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history. The event will also feature matches featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.WWE aired a Super ShowDown event last year in Melbourne, Australia. Following The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2018, it seems that the promotion has appropriated the Super ShowDown namesake for its latest controversial voyage.Notably, Goldberg was last seen in WWE at Wrestlemania 33, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, while the Undertaker last wrestled for WWE alongside Kane in 2018 against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.