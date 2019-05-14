English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Undertaker, Goldberg to Clash for First Time Ever at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia
WWE Super ShowDown will also include a match between the Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history.
File image of Undertaker (L) and Goldberg (R).
Loading...
Catering to longtime WWE fans and their wishes, the Saudi General Sports Authority who are WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7 have announced that the WWE Super ShowDown will feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and the Deadman Undertaker.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE shared a poster of the event with the caption, "The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD!"
In addition, the WWE Super ShowDown will also include a match between the Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history. The event will also feature matches featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.
WWE aired a Super ShowDown event last year in Melbourne, Australia. Following The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2018, it seems that the promotion has appropriated the Super ShowDown namesake for its latest controversial voyage.
Notably, Goldberg was last seen in WWE at Wrestlemania 33, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, while the Undertaker last wrestled for WWE alongside Kane in 2018 against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE shared a poster of the event with the caption, "The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD!"
The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD! https://t.co/cwL3Iq82ct— WWE (@WWE) 13 May 2019
In addition, the WWE Super ShowDown will also include a match between the Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history. The event will also feature matches featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.
WWE aired a Super ShowDown event last year in Melbourne, Australia. Following The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2018, it seems that the promotion has appropriated the Super ShowDown namesake for its latest controversial voyage.
Notably, Goldberg was last seen in WWE at Wrestlemania 33, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, while the Undertaker last wrestled for WWE alongside Kane in 2018 against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results