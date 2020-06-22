Undertaker WWE Retirement: ‘I Have no Desire to Get Back in The Ring’ – The Undertaker Finally Hangs up His Boots

The Undertaker revealed on the fifth and the final episode of his documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride that he has no desire to get back in the ring, hinting at retirement from the profession. After the show was aired WWE sent out a tweet with the hashtag #ThankYouTaker, all but confirming the 55-year-old’s decision to hang up his boots.

Taker’s last match was the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36 and in his opinion, it was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his Hall of Fame career.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Born Mark Calaway, the Undertaker became an icon for the company and the most recognized character globally during his 30-year in-ring career. Calaway had teased retirement quite a few times the last being at Wrestlemania 33, where he lost to Roman Reigns and even left his turncoat, hat and, gloves in the middle of the ring.

But he came back, partly because of the lackluster nature of the match and even though he was set for a traditionally match against AJ Styles this Wrestlemania, the coronavirus pandemic altered the plans and the WWE had to settle for a pre-recorded cinematic match, which received positive reviews some going to the extend of calling it a groundbreaking match.

Taker also said being part of the docu-series helped him come to terms with the fact there is nothing more for him to prove.

"I'm at a point where it's time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture."

Calaway was first introduced to the WWE (then WWF) universe in 1990 as Survivor series and during his career claimed the World Heavyweight Championship three times, WWF/WWE Championship 4 times, WWF Hardcore Championship 1 time, WWF World Tag Team Championship 6 times and won the Royal Rumble in 2007.

He was ranked No.2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list in 2002.