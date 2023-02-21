CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :FootballHockeyTennisF1WWE
Home » News » Sports » UNITE Asia Champions League Finals: Revenant Esports Qualify for Event in Malaysia
1-MIN READ

UNITE Asia Champions League Finals: Revenant Esports Qualify for Event in Malaysia

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Esports Representational Image (Twitter)

Esports Representational Image (Twitter)

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19

Revenant Esports have become the second Indian team at the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The team put up a dominant performance in the final day of the India Qualifier to earn a slot at the offline event.

ALSO READ| Gareth Southgate’s Contribution to English Football to be Immortalised in a Play

The UNITE Asia Champions India Qualifier took place from January 8 to February 9 with $8,500 on the line.

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19. They will be up against the best teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia. The winner of the tournament will walk home with $30,000.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. esports
first published:February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST
Read More