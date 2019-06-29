United by a Common Dream: IPL Teams Cheer for India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Indian Premier League teams came together in their support of the Indian cricket teams as they play in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
IPL teams united in cheering for Team India (Photo Credit: Reuters/Twitter)
Teams in the Indian Premier League were engrossed in battle just last month but with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is on, all rivalries and differences have been forgotten in support of India.
Kolkata Knight Riders shared a Twitter thread in which other IPL teams joined in on celebrating India's unbeaten run so far in the tournament.
"Fierce rivals in the IPL, united by a common dream when it comes to Team India," KKR posted along with an image of the other tweets.
In the twitter thread, KKR had commented, "UNBEATEN together", to which Royal Challengers Bangalore commented, "Totally! Hope this winning streak continues till we bring the cup back home".
"What a feeling that would be!" Sunrisers Hyderabad replied, as Kings XI Punjab responded, "Already feeling it!"
Mumbai Indians joined in with, "WC (world cup) and Magic of odd years - 1983 - 2007 - 2011 - 2019", to which Chennai Super Kings commented "Hey guys, did we miss the mail with our dialogues?" along with a cheeky message to Delhi Capitals.
Even though the IPL teams who have battled many-a-times in the last decade, the post from KKR shows the jovial side of the IPL teams united for the national team.
And fans hearted the unity:
Divided by @IPL United by #Nation #TeamIndia
— Prabhas Crazy Girl (@Pragathiprabhas) June 28, 2019
Divided by #IPL
United by #CWC19
— ইमुل (@iminaamul) June 28, 2019
I'll attach here - watch for it pic.twitter.com/qW6sxPawuF — $r$@9495 (@SHAFEERMOHAMED) June 29, 2019
India are the only team in the tournament to be unbeaten up until now. India started their campaign by beating South Africa by 6 wickets, then going onto the outscore Australia by 36 runs. The match against New Zealand washed out without a ball being bowled but India roared back with a comfortable win against arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs (via DLS method). In the next two games, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs and then defeated West Indies by 125 runs.
India have three matches left in the tournament and will play hosts England on June 30, followed by Bangladesh on the 2nd of July and Sri Lanka on the 6th.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Promise Action Packed Treat
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s