United Frustrated By Chelsea In Goalless Draw

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.

United, who had lost their opening two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th place while Chelsea are in sixth place on nine points from six games.

Marcus Rashford produced the first real effort on goal in the 35th minute when he found himself in space on the right but his low drive was well saved by the out-stretched right leg of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy was in action again, six minutes later, as he dived to push a Juan Mata snap shot wide of the post.

Searching for a spark to bring the game alive, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani in the 58th minute.

Uruguayan Cavani, making his United debut, almost scored from his first touch with a clever flick from a Bruno Fernandes cross that zipped into the side-netting.

Chelsea offered little threat and it was United who went the closest to a winner, in the 90th minute with Mendy at full stretch to keep out a well-struck, curling effort from Rashford.