Premier League: Manchester United Thrash Leeds United 6-2 to Move up to Third

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored two each as Manchester United thumped Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move up to third in the Premier League.

McTominay scored twice in the opening three minutes, the first a stunning strike from distance, before Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute.

Victor Lindelof added a fourth before a Liam Cooper header, four minutes before the interval, gave Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds a glimmer of hope for the second half.

But McTominay set up Dan James for United’s fifth before a Fernandes penalty made it 6-1.

Stuart Dallas gave Leeds some reward for their efforts with a beautiful curling shot from distance.

United are on 26 points, five behind leaders Liverpool and just a point behind second-placed Leicester.