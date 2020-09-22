Unmasked: NFL Fines Coaches, Teams For Not Covering Faces

NFL coaches thumbed their collective — and exposed — noses at the NFLs mask mandate in Week 2.

The league responded with hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club. The first three to get fined were Denvers Vic Fangio, San Franciscos Kyle Shanahan and Seattles Pete Carroll, according to a person with knowledge of the punishment who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaches were not identified.

The punishment was meted out a week after the NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, lest they put the fledgling season at risk.

More coaches and clubs can expect similar punishments as the memo last week from Troy Vincent, who oversees the leagues football operations, was largely ignored throughout the weekend.

Among other offenders: Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Colts coach Frank Reich and Rams coach Sean McVay.

Capping a weekend of deliberate defiance and/or desultory disobedience, Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who said last week he felt Vincents memo was directed at him, and Saints coach Sean Payton were shown on a split screen Monday night, both of them breaking the rules.

Gruden wore his mask like a chin strap, and Payton sported his gaiter like a turtleneck.

Some coaches such as Belichick, McDaniels and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wore their masks or gaiters over their mouths but not noses. Others such as Carroll, Spagnuolo and Fangio wore their face coverings around their chins or necks, exposing both their mouths and noses.

In his strongly worded memo, Vincent said teams must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.

Vincent added that, Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.

The rules dont apply to players, but all other individuals with bench area access, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Failure to do so, Vincent warned in his memo, will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearers nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Now, lets get to some of the more curious calls in Week 2:

HILLS HELMET: Tyreek Hill got away with ripping off his helmet after scoring a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, something that helped the Chiefs come back to beat the Chargers in overtime as Patrick Mahomes improved to 6-0 in games Kansas City has trailed by double digits.

That would have given the Chargers the choice of the 15-yard penalty enforced on the conversion or the kickoff. That could have allowed the Chargers to push the Chiefs back to the 17, effectively taking away the 2-point conversion attempt.

Instead, the Chiefs converted the 2-point pass from the 2, tying the game at 17.

Harrison Butkers 30-yard field goal tied it at 20 at the end of regulation and his 58-yarder in overtime won it.

FALCONS FREEZE: The Atlanta Falcons inexplicably failed to go after an onside kick by the Cowboys, a collective brain lock that helped make them the only team in NFL history to lose despite scoring 39 points and not turning the ball over.

Instead of smothering the ball and ending the game, Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin slipped in between the frozen Falcons and recovered the ball. That led to Zeuerlines 46-yard field goal as time expired.

