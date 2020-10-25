Unrivaled, Unequaled: Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaves Behind 'A Legacy Like No Other'

MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday after revealing he "promised his mother" that his clash with Justin Gaethje would be his last fight.

The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap in July.

This one was for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZZdywrlE5e — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

"I'm the UFC undisputed, undefeated champion with a 13-0 record (in UFC), and 29-0 in all of my pro MMA career," he said after his win in Abu Dhabi.

"Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days.

"She didn't want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight - and I have given her my word.

He added: "Thank you so much Justin. I know you are great, I know how you take care of your people. Be close with your parents, because you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. Thank you coach, thank you guys. Today is my last fight in the UFC.

"It was my father's dream. Justin and Conor (McGregor) will fight in January, I have choked both out, I am not interested in this."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, passed away after suffering complications from Covid-19 in the summer.

Long time rival McGregor of Ireland, who lost to Nurmagomedov in 2018, was amongst the first to congratulate the 32-year-old Russian on his career.

"I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors," he tweeted.

Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Here is how the UFC universe reacted to Nurmagomedov's shock retirement:

Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud ⁦@TeamKhabib⁩ pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020

I’m 100% behind giving @TeamKhabib the #1 P4P ranking! Absolutely earned! Congrats on an AMAZING career. You are an inspiration. Much love. #UFC254 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Man I’m tearing up .Khabib champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2020

Unreal. One of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen. #KhabibTime — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 24, 2020

He’s definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career #UFC254 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2020

The greatest of all time @TeamKhabib . I love you brother and am so happy for you. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 24, 2020

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Congratulations to my brother @TeamKhabib and keep your head up my brother @Justin_Gaethje #UFC254 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 24, 2020

The Legacy of Khabib is unmatched What an emotional moment after losing his father earlier this year. #ufc254 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 24, 2020

Undisputed — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 24, 2020

Thank you for showing us your heart inside that cage GOAT @TeamKhabib #UFC254 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 24, 2020

The best to ever do it @TeamKhabib — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 24, 2020

He’s definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career #UFC254 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2020

Man I’m tearing up .Khabib champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2020

UFC president Dana White joined the tributes and revealed at a news conference as Fight Island ended that Nurmagomedov had broken his foot in the build-up to Saturday's event.

"What this guy's been through, we're all lucky we got to see him fight tonight," said White.

"Apparently he was in the hospital. He broke his foot three weeks ago. So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that's broken - that's what his corner was telling me. Never told anybody.

"He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet and he's the number-one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and, seriously, you have to start putting him up there with GOAT (greatest of all time) status with whoever else you think is the GOAT."

(With inputs from Agencies)