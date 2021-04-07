Unwise Transaction? Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Loses $1300 after 'Wise' Theft

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to share some unfortunate news. In her post, she informed about losing around $1300 through an online portal Wise. This platform is an online mode of sending money abroad. The former wrestling star has also added that the person who has stolen the money is from Kenya. Her tweet read, “So, Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me".

So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me……..— (@TheaTrinidad) April 3, 2021

Soon after she shared the news, netizens were fuming with anger on Wise. Many of her fans reacted to the post saying that they will never trust Wise, while some were of the opinion that Wise is actually a very un-wise platform. One user wrote, “Never heard of them but I’ll take that as a warning never to use them.” Another person suggested a way in which she could possibly get her money back. He wrote, “Contact them, I’m sure they’re insured. If you tried and didn’t get anyone, maybe try Monday. I can’t imagine they’d let you lose money through them. Good luck.”

So wise is actually unwise. Never heard of them but I’ll take that as a warning never to use them.— Nobody Special (@THENobodySpcl) April 3, 2021

Contact them, I’m sure they’re insured. If you tried and didn’t get anyone, maybe try Monday. I can’t imagine they’d let you lose money through them. Good luck.— Joe Mason (@joemasonwrites) April 4, 2021

Here is a look at some of the reactions on her post:

That’s a problem with these virtual money someone always round the corner to steel from the people that work hard to earn it— Richard (@SpeakinSoFreely) April 3, 2021

Right? Never heard of it, now I’ll steer clear forever. Wise better get this straight.— sǝʇıɹʍ ʎlʇǝǝʍs ʎǝlɥsɐ (@ashleysweetlyx) April 4, 2021

That’s very unfortunate. Really sorry to hear that happened to you Thea.— Peter Papadopoulos (@PeterPapadopo11) April 4, 2021

Probably not “wise” to trust them with your money— Chris Price (@lordofkincavel) April 4, 2021

Wise too has reacted to Zelina’s tweet by apologising for the inconvenience caused. The team has also mentioned that they have asked for some details on her direct messages. A part of the team’s post read, “We’re sorry to hear this happened. We’ll do our best to help you out. Can you please check your private messages?”

Hi there. We’ve replied to you here: https://t.co/z0CyiQdRER Please check your DMs when you can, thanks.— Wise (ex-TransferWise) (@Wise) April 5, 2021

Since then, the wrestler has not given an update regarding the incident, her virtual absence is assumed as the issue has remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, ever since she has been off WWE, Zelina has been focusing on her YouTube channel and Twitch streams. She is an avid gamer and the majority of her latest social media posts are around the games that she is either playing or is interested in playing. The wrestler turned gamer’s latest content usually revolves around popular games like Among Us and Mortal Kombat.