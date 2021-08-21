UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates Tokyo Olympians and Participants, State to Adopt 2 Sports

The Uttar Pradesh government will adopt two sports — wrestling and one more — and finance their promotion in the state for the next ten years, announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. "Of the two sports to be adopted by Uttar Pradesh, one will be wrestling. The second one for adoption will be selected soon by the Sports Department," said CM Yogi. Speaking in a felicitation ceremony for India’s Tokyo Olympics medalists at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the CM also announced that the upcoming sports university in Meerut will be named after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to construct a playground in every village and open a gym at every gram panchayat level.

In a mega event, the Uttar Pradesh government felicitated Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia among others.

In a bid to encourage the sportspersons, CM Yogi presented a cash award of more than Rs 42 crores to the medal winners, participants and coaches. Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was awarded a cash award of Rs 2 crores. Silver medallists Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu received Rs 1.5 crores while bronze medallists PV Sindhu, Lovelina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia received Rs 1 crore each.

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh government also felicitated the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. The bronze-medal winning men’s hockey team got Rs 1 crore for each member. The women hockey team was given Rs 50 lakhs for each member. CM Yogi also gave the cash award of Rs 50 lakh each to golfer Aditi Ashok and wrestler Deepak Punia.

At the same time, an additional incentive amount of Rs 25 lakhs was given to the participating players from Uttar Pradesh including Lalit Upadhyay, Vandana Kataria, Priyanka Goswami, Annu Rani, Seema Punia, Saurabh Chaudhary, Meraj Ahmed Khan, Arvind Singh, Satish Singh, Shivpal Singh.

Neeraj Chopra dubbed the UP government event to felicitate Tokyo Olympians as the ‘function of India’. CM Yogi has said that the UP government will do whatever is necessary to promote the players.

To give access to the sports facilities to the rural-dwellers, the UP government has been building open gymnasiums and mini stadiums even in the remote villages. The diet money for players in sports colleges has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 375 per day per player. In addition, a sports university is being established in Meerut. The Chief Minister has also announced cash awards for medallists ranging from Rs 6 crore (gold), Rs 4 crore (silver) to Rs 2 crore (bronze).

For sportspersons participating in team events, each player will be rewarded with Rs 3 crore for winning the gold medal, while silver and bronze medallists will be rewarded with Rs 2 crores and Rs 1 crore each. Besides, Rs 10 lakh each will be given to each athlete who participated in the Olympics.

A proposal will also be sent by the state government to give top-performing players gazetted posts like that of the deputy superintendent of police.

