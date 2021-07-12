UP Government to Give Rs 6 Crore to Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallists

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to give 10 lakh rupees each to all those participating in Tokyo Olympics this year. Total of 10 players from UP will go to Tokyo to participate in various events. The state government will give Rs 6 crore to the sportspersons who win gold medals, Rs 4 crores to the silver medalists and Rs 2 crores to the players who bring bronze medals in the Olympic Games. The government has also decided to give Rs 3 crore to the player who brings gold medal in team sports in the Tokyo Olympics, Rs 2 crore for silver and Rs 1 crore for bringing bronze.

The state government is giving a lot of help to the players in UP with regard to the mission Khoob Khelo - Khoob Badho’. To improve the game, arrangements have been made for better training of the players. Specialist coaches have been appointed to impart training. Along with increasing the convenience of the players in the hostels, the construction of new stadiums has also been done expeditiously. It is worth noting that during his tenure, the Yogi government has built 44 hostels for the training of 16 sports in 19 districts. The amount for a sports kit has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given best wishes to the players of UP going to participate in the Olympic Games. Among the athletes who participated in the Olympic Games from UP are

Among the sportspersons who participated in the Olympic Games from UP include Priyanka Goswami, Annu Rani, Seema Punia from Meerut, and Shivpal Singh from Chandauli in Athletics, Saurabh Chaudhary of Meerut and Meraj Ahmed Khan from Bulandshahr in Shooting, Satish Kumar from Bulandshahr in Boxing, Arvind Singh from Bulandshahr in Rowing, Vandana Kataria from Meerut and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay from Varanasi in Hockey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here