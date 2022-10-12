UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction: U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23, October 12, Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between U.P. Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi K.C.: Dabang Delhi K.C could not have asked for a better start to their Pro Kabaddi League title defence. With 10 points from two matches, Delhi currently occupy the top spot on the points table. In their next match, Delhi will be up against fourth-placed U.P. Yoddhas on Wednesday. The match between UP and Delhi will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi, in their first match of the season, had secured a comfortable 41-27 win over U Mumba. The defending champions carried forward their terrific game in the next encounter and comfortably outclassed Gujarat Giants 53-33.

UP, on the other hand, clinched a nail-biting 32-34 victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, their progress faced a huge jolt in the next match after UP had to concede a 30-23 defeat against U Mumba in a one-sided affair.

UP, with six points from two games, claim the fourth spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of the Wednesday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi K.C.; here is everything you need to know:

UP vs DEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi League match.

UP vs DEL Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs DEL Match Details

The UP vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 12, at 8:30 pm IST.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Sumit

All-rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill



U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Possible Starting line-up:

U.P. Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here