UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 UP vs PUN Match, November 4, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune 9:30 pm IST

Puneri Paltan could not start the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League convincingly after failing to register a win in their first three games. However, the team scripted a resounding comeback to win their next four games on the trot.

In their next Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday, Puneri Paltan will be up against a depleted UP Yoddhas side. The match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams faced each other earlier this year in February and UP Yoddhas had emerged victorious in that contest by a convincing margin of 42-31.

Puneri Paltan currently occupy the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings, with 32 points under their belt.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have not been consistent enough in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League. The eighth-placed UP Yoddhas have managed to secure just four wins after playing eight games. UP Yoddhas come into the fixture after defeating bottom-placed Telugu Titans 43-24.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan, here is everything you need to know:

UP vs PUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan PKL match.

UP vs PUN Live Streaming

The PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs PUN Match Details

The UP vs PUN PKL match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, November 4 at 9:30 pm IST.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Abinash Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Sombir

All-rounders: Gurdeep, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinash Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

