GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | November 9, 2018, 1:01 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Follow all the live updates from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog.

The final game in Greater Noida sees U.P. Yoddha up against Bengaluru Bulls on at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday.
Read More
Nov 8, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

And that's that. Bengaluru Bulls have taken this encounter 37-27, and prevent UP Yoddha from ending the home leg of their tournament successfully.

Nov 8, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)

With merely 18 seconds to go, UP Yoddha have called for a review here in the hope that they can reduce the deficit here. However, it's too late in the day.

Nov 8, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

The score reads 32-22 to the Bulls and the teams are pretty much going blow for blow here, but it might just be too late in the day for UP Yoddha.

Nov 8, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

After Pawan Sehrawat raided successfully, Rishank Devadiga does the same.

Nov 8, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

The Yoddhas are looking for a late surge here, which is realistically their best chance of getting anything out of the match. The score reads 29-21 with just about three minutes to go.

Nov 8, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

The score reads 27-17 to Bengaluru Bulls, and with just over five minutes to go, UP have their backs very much up against the wall here.

Nov 8, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

The Bulls have been dominant in defence as well as attack, and Bhanu Pratap Tomar is the latest player to feel the efficient wrath of the Bulls' defence as he goes back into his half after an empty raid.

Nov 8, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

The Yoddhas' first priority here would be to ensure that even if they end up going down in the match, the margin is less than seven points which would enable them to at least take away some points from the match.

Nov 8, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

The lead might have just gotten a bit too much for UP Yoddha at this point, and it could very well be damage limitation from this point on. The score reads 25-12 to Bengaluru Bulls.

Nov 8, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)

With three minutes gone in the second half, Mahender Singh gets a green card here.

Nov 8, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)

And they would indeed look to continue the momentum in the second!

Nov 8, 2018 9:49 pm (IST)

The second half has started here and the score now reads 21-11 as UP Yoddha desperately try and make a comeback here.

Nov 8, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)

Well Bengaluru Bulls have certainly ended the first half on a high. They lead 11-20 at the half way mark.

Nov 8, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

Kashiling Adake has really been at the top of his game today, and has been a real differential between the two sides here.

Nov 8, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

Well this is unprecedented! A massive nine point lead has now been opened up by Bengaluru Bulls and the score now reads 17-8.

Nov 8, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

They've really opened up some daylight here!

Nov 8, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

But Bengaluru Bulls look like they want to maintain a vice like grip on this lead! Courtesy of some stellar defending the Bulls manage to subdue Rishank Devadiga, and they now lead 10-5.

Nov 8, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

However, a successful review by UP Yoddha means that the score now reads 6-5 to Bengaluru Bulls. The home side has managed to claw their way back into the contest and seem to be moving up a gear now.

Nov 8, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)

Bengaluru is known for making a swift start to any match, and their attacking philosophy seems to be working over here so far.

Nov 8, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

The match was neck and neck till the first four points, but in typical Bengaluru Bulls fashion, the score reads 6-4 to the visiting side.

Nov 8, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

And as the match kicks off, Bengaluru Bulls have really taken the attack to the opposition here. registering a few early points and asserting their dominance over the home side.

Nov 8, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

While these are the starting seven for the home side.

Nov 8, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

This is how Bengaluru Bulls are lining up ahead of the match.

Nov 8, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha would be looking to end their home leg on a high after what has been a mixed bag for them so far in the tournament, while Bengaluru Bulls are in the hunt for a much needed victory.

Nov 8, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live updates of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls!

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As It Happened
Image: Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls have performed exceedingly well this season with five wins in six games and sit second in Zone B. A fourth successive victory will ensure they regain top spot in their Zone.

Bengaluru Bulls had the better of U.P. Yoddha last season as they managed two wins against them and a solitary defeat. They continued their good record against the home side this season with a win against them when the two sides faced off for the first time this campaign.

Head-to-head: U.P. Yoddha 1-3 Bengaluru Bulls

U.P. Yoddha’s 26-26 scoreline with Telugu Titans saw them register their second successive tie. The defence continued performing consistently for the team as they managed to keep the dangerous Telugu Titans offence quiet for huge periods of time. Shrikant Jadhav was the leading raider in the low scoring game and this continued the team’s trend of having atleast one of their trio of raiders do well in each game.

A win in their previous match against U.P. Yoddha saw Bengaluru Bulls go 5-1 for the season. Led by an extremely potent offence, Bengaluru Bulls have averaged nearly 40 points per game this season, a league-high. With captain Rohit Kumar regaining his form after managing his first Super 10 of the campaign in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls’ offence becomes even more dangerous. With Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake contributing in defence as well, U.P. Yoddha will have a handful to deal with.
  • 07 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    NZ vs PAK
    266/9
    50.0 overs
    		 219/10
    47.2 overs
    New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    195/2
    20.0 overs
    		 124/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 71 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    PAK vs NZ
    166/3
    20.0 overs
    		 119/10
    16.5 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    109/8
    20.0 overs
    		 110/5
    17.5 overs
    India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia
    AUS vs SA
    152/10
    38.1 overs
    		 153/4
    29.2 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...