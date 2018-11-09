UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As It Happened

The final game in Greater Noida sees U.P. Yoddha up against Bengaluru Bulls on at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday.
And they would indeed look to continue the momentum in the second!
While these are the starting seven for the home side.
This is how Bengaluru Bulls are lining up ahead of the match.
Bengaluru Bulls have performed exceedingly well this season with five wins in six games and sit second in Zone B. A fourth successive victory will ensure they regain top spot in their Zone.
Bengaluru Bulls had the better of U.P. Yoddha last season as they managed two wins against them and a solitary defeat. They continued their good record against the home side this season with a win against them when the two sides faced off for the first time this campaign.
Head-to-head: U.P. Yoddha 1-3 Bengaluru Bulls
U.P. Yoddha’s 26-26 scoreline with Telugu Titans saw them register their second successive tie. The defence continued performing consistently for the team as they managed to keep the dangerous Telugu Titans offence quiet for huge periods of time. Shrikant Jadhav was the leading raider in the low scoring game and this continued the team’s trend of having atleast one of their trio of raiders do well in each game.
A win in their previous match against U.P. Yoddha saw Bengaluru Bulls go 5-1 for the season. Led by an extremely potent offence, Bengaluru Bulls have averaged nearly 40 points per game this season, a league-high. With captain Rohit Kumar regaining his form after managing his first Super 10 of the campaign in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls’ offence becomes even more dangerous. With Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake contributing in defence as well, U.P. Yoddha will have a handful to deal with.
