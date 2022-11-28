UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

UP Yoddhas etched out a hard-fought 35-33 victory against Patna Pirates in their last encounter. Pardeep Narwal shone on the mat for the men from UP collecting 15 points to clinch the match in their favour.

This puts the Yoddhas in the fourth position on the Pro Kabbadi League table now, having won their last two encounters. The Bengal Warriors on the other hand have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far.

They lost their last PKL fixture against U Mumba but are more than capable of causing a huge upset on their day. They demonstrated this talent by beating the Bengaluru Bulls in a closely fought 41-38 encounter before their loss to the side from Mumbai.

This Bengal side are currently placed in the eighth position of the PKL table. That being said, there is only an eight-point gap between the Warriors and the Yoddhas at the moment. Hence, a convincing victory could help the team from Bengal inch closer to a playoff spot.

This should be a riveting contest as both sides have a lot to play for and victory could be crucial for their respective campaigns.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Possible line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Rohit, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Ashu Singh

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Girish Ernak, Manoj Gowda, Deepak Niwas Hooda.

