UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

UP Yoddhas secured an emphatic 31-50 victory in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture to beat defending champions Dabang Delhi KC. Star raider Pardeep Narwal scored whopping 22 points in the game to guide his side to a convincing win. Jasveer Singh’s men will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to four matches when they will be in action on Saturday.

In their next Pro Kabaddi League clash, UP Yoddhas will be up against an upbeat Jaipur Pink Panthers side. The two teams will face each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

After securing 45 points from 14 matches, UP Yoddhas currently find themselves in the fourth spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers will head into the game after claiming a 32-22 win over U Mumba. The winners of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League are placed in the third position on the points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match?

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match?

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri

