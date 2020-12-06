Upbeat Josh Norman Finds Peace In First Season In Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.: Josh Norman isnt sure he once wouldve been so patient with the numerous career setbacks hes endured over the past year.

You catch me four years ago, five years ago, it probably wouldve been a different story. But now, Im at peace, the Buffalo Bills’ 32-year-old cornerback said.

My chip on my shoulder, I dont know. I didnt find myself. I was an angry person. I think there were a lot of things going on to where I didnt quite figure it out yet, Norman added as the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3) prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at their temporary home in Arizona on Monday night.

Im just truly grateful that my minds perspective on a lot of things has changed for the good.

Nothing, it seems, has been capable of wiping the ever-present smile off Normans face.

Not what he calls the dark memory of being cast out by Washington in February after four inconsistent seasons and with one more year left on his contract.

Not the nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games, or landing on the COVID-19 list to miss a seventh.

Norman was so upbeat after testing positive, he released a video thanking fans for their support, assuring them he was fine, and expressing sympathy for those who had it worse.

And forget about being reminded of being viciously shoved to the ground by Titans running Derrick Henry on national TV in October, which prompted the commentator to question whether Norman should consider playing again.

Erupting into a hearty laugh, Norman said these things happen before noting what people dont remember is how he bounced back after the hit during the 42-16 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 13. On the next two plays, Norman tackled Henry for a 5-yard gain, and then broke up a pass intended for A.J. Brown to eventually force the Titans to punt.

It is what it is, he said of being bulldozed by Henry. But the next couple of plays, youre going to see me. Trust me. Im here all day. Youre going to feel me. It happened, and then I came back from it.

Its one of the few times during a wide-ranging, 22-minute video interview in which Norman showed a hint of the fiery competitor that once made him one of the NFLs top cornerbacks and, at the same time, among the more notorious trash-talkers during his eight previous seasons split between Carolina and Washington.

Norman cashed in on his most productive season in 2015, when he earned his first and only All-Pro honor and helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl, by signing a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington. But even that moment came with disappointment, with Norman upset over how the Panthers rescinded their franchise tag in allowing him to become a free agent.

Thats in the past for Norman, who spent a majority of the session citing his faith in God, quoting Mahatma Gandhi and sharing how hes quickly grown to love Buffalo for its people and as a place.

You think about New York, you think about busy streetlights and all that other stuff, said Norman, who is from South Carolina. But coming to Buffalo, its kind of got a little southern taste. So thats a good feeling. … I felt like I was home.

Norman is so impressed, he launched the Buffalo Business Blitz to help the communitys small businesses suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Starting with his own $25,000 donation, Norman asked others to donate with a goal of reaching $1 million to be distributed in $2,500 portions.

He is no stranger to charitable causes through his Starz24 foundation. Normans work has ranged from helping those in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, to distributing bottled water in Flint, Michigan, to establishing a youth community center in his hometown of Greenwood, South Carolina.

Hes now dedicated his life to giving.

I think Gandhi said this: ‘You find yourself and you lose yourself in the generosity of people, Norman said. If I went through this life and I had a Hall of Fame career and youd think of me just in that, then Ive failed you. If I havent done something to have a Hall of Fame career in my philanthropy, then I dont want to be known as anything, because Im a vampire. Im sucking air.

Coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator during Normans first four seasons, and sees how the player has smoothed his rougher edges.

If youre growing and developing in the right way, you develop self-awareness and you develop a maturity about yourself, McDermott said. And I think thats been enjoyable for me to watch Josh as weve reconnected now.

Linebacker A.J. Klein, who also played with Norman in Carolina, can appreciate the hardships the cornerback went through in going from being a fifth-round draft pick to a key piece of the Panthers defense.

He came up through the league the hard way and hes earned everything hes gotten, Klein said. But the type of person he is off the field … he always has a ‘what can I do for somebody else mentality.

When healthy, Norman can still play.

In his Bills debut in Week 4, Norman was required to fill in for Levi Wallace after the starter was hurt six plays into a game at Las Vegas.

With Buffalo up 23-16 in the fourth quarter, Norman forced and recovered tight end Darren Wallers fumble to help secure a 30-23 win.

Norman was overjoyed after the game, his first since closing 2019 riding the bench for three games in Washington before being placed on injured reserve in Week 15.

I think Ive got a, how do I say this, a newfound appreciation for the game itself, Norman said, when asked if he was back to his old self. Im back from what? Hey, man, the sun always somewhere rises in the end.

