Uruguay Players Support FIFA Intervention, Says Diego Godin

Uruguay captain Diego Godin said on Wednesday the national team backed FIFA's intervention in the domestic game and that a review of contracts signed by the association was "necessary and indispensable."Football's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it would take over the day-to-day running of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and ensure free and fair elections were held for a new president by next February.Central defender Godin, who captained Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, said national team players "expressly supported" a decision that was necessary to "bring principles of transparency, democracy and plurality to the AUF.""It is time for football in Uruguay to be conducted by the will of all those involved and not by external pressures bowing to the interests of third parties," the Atletico Madrid defender said on Twitter.AUF President Wilmar Valdez unexpectedly resigned in July and the ballot to succeed him was postponed pending questions over the eligibility of the remaining candidates.The lack of leadership means long-time coach Oscar Tabarez has not signed a new contract and his place has been filled temporarily by Under-20 coach Fabian Coito.Coito will lead the side for next month's friendly match against Mexico in the United States