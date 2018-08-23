English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uruguay Players Support FIFA Intervention, Says Diego Godin
Uruguay captain Diego Godin said on Wednesday the national team backed FIFA's intervention in the domestic game and that a review of contracts signed by the association was "necessary and indispensable."
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Montevideo: Uruguay captain Diego Godin said on Wednesday the national team backed FIFA's intervention in the domestic game and that a review of contracts signed by the association was "necessary and indispensable."
Football's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it would take over the day-to-day running of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and ensure free and fair elections were held for a new president by next February.
Central defender Godin, who captained Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, said national team players "expressly supported" a decision that was necessary to "bring principles of transparency, democracy and plurality to the AUF."
"It is time for football in Uruguay to be conducted by the will of all those involved and not by external pressures bowing to the interests of third parties," the Atletico Madrid defender said on Twitter.
AUF President Wilmar Valdez unexpectedly resigned in July and the ballot to succeed him was postponed pending questions over the eligibility of the remaining candidates.
The lack of leadership means long-time coach Oscar Tabarez has not signed a new contract and his place has been filled temporarily by Under-20 coach Fabian Coito.
Coito will lead the side for next month's friendly match against Mexico in the United States
Also Watch
Football's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it would take over the day-to-day running of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and ensure free and fair elections were held for a new president by next February.
Central defender Godin, who captained Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, said national team players "expressly supported" a decision that was necessary to "bring principles of transparency, democracy and plurality to the AUF."
"It is time for football in Uruguay to be conducted by the will of all those involved and not by external pressures bowing to the interests of third parties," the Atletico Madrid defender said on Twitter.
AUF President Wilmar Valdez unexpectedly resigned in July and the ballot to succeed him was postponed pending questions over the eligibility of the remaining candidates.
The lack of leadership means long-time coach Oscar Tabarez has not signed a new contract and his place has been filled temporarily by Under-20 coach Fabian Coito.
Coito will lead the side for next month's friendly match against Mexico in the United States
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prateik Babbar Blames Drug Addiction For His Slow Career, Takes Full Responsibility For His Actions
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...