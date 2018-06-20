Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018: Suarez Scores in His 100th International Appearance

Latest Updates: Both teams have had solid possession to this point, and although the Uruguayans have had the more threatening attacks, the Saudis do not look afraid to move the ball with pace against the Uruguayan midfield and defense.



Preview:

Read More Both teams have had solid possession to this point, and although the Uruguayans have had the more threatening attacks, the Saudis do not look afraid to move the ball with pace against the Uruguayan midfield and defense. Jun 20, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) Chance: Al-Muwallad found space near the edge of the box and he played himself in with the help of quick feet. He unleashed a shot but the angle was too extreme and the goalkeeper caught the meet shot in the end. Jun 20, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) 18 minutes have been played in the first half and there hasn't been any clear cut chances for either of the two sides. The closest that Uruguay have come is when Cavani hit the ball over the crossbar in the 12th minute. Jun 20, 2018 8:44 pm (IST) Chance: Good chance for Uruguay in the 12th minute of the game as Careces sends in a brilliant cross from the left and Cavani meets it inside the D but his shot flies over the bar. The match locked at 0-0 currently. Jun 20, 2018 8:40 pm (IST) Both teams have had solid possession to this point, and although the Uruguayans have had the more threatening attacks, the Saudis do not look afraid to move the ball with pace against the Uruguayan midfield and defense. Jun 20, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) Congrats, @LuisSuarez9! #URUKSA pic.twitter.com/zul9eauhn3 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018 Jun 20, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) Saudi Arabia are trying to fight it out against Uruguay. They have made a couple of more penetrations in the opposition half but haven't been that effective. And Saudi has a free kick outside the box. That has been blocked well. Jun 20, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) Saudi have the first penetration of the match but a short-lived one. Uruguay gets the ball back quite easily. Uruguay looks quite relaxed at the moment. That speaks volumes of their confidence. Jun 20, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) KICK OFF: Uruguay start off the proceedings and maintain a good possession. They enter the opposition half only to move back. They know for sure that a team like Saudi will crunmble under pressure. And suddenly Suarez is in action and takes a shot from outside the box that is blocked well. Jun 20, 2018 8:25 pm (IST) The players are now making their way out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. If Uruguay win this match, they will all but secure their place in the next round. While as for Saudi Arabia, a loss for them will see them head home. Jun 20, 2018 8:22 pm (IST) #URUKSA // Formations... pic.twitter.com/qXw9b5YAhY — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018 Jun 20, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) Rodriguez will make his 107th appearance for Uruguay on Wednesday, prolific striker Luis Suarez will rack up a century of appearances for the national team and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will reach 99 games. Muslera will also tie Ladislao Mazurkiewicz as the player to have made the most appearances for Uruguay at a World Cup. Jun 20, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) Tabarez confirmed that he will reward the evergreen wingers with starting berths against Saudi Arabia, the second lowest ranked team in the tournament who were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in their opener. "It's not about being young or experienced it's due to the needs of the team for this game, and according to my information this is the line-up which will best suit us," Tabarez told a news conference on Tuesday. Jun 20, 2018 7:56 pm (IST) Here are the line-ups of both the teams! Now, on to Match 2...



Here are the teams for #URUKSA 👇@Uruguay // @SaudiNT_EN pic.twitter.com/Jp3zCm61Ah — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018 Jun 20, 2018 7:55 pm (IST) With the hour mark approaching against Egypt and his side struggling to create chances, coach Oscar Tabarez removed young wingers Nahitan Nandez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, aged 22 and 24 respectively, replacing them with hardened veterans Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33. The South Americans instantly had more strength and power down the flanks and created a string of chances before defender Jose Gimenez rose to head in an arching cross from a free kick from Sanchez to snatch all three points. Jun 20, 2018 7:49 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the second match of the day between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. After sneaking past Egypt in their World Cup opener with a stoppage-time winner, Uruguay will field a veteran side containing seven players aged 31 or over against Saudi Arabia as they seek a victory that would seal their place in the last 16. Catch all the action live through our live blog.

Twitter/ #World Cup Russia 2018



After sneaking past Egypt in their World Cup opener with a stoppage-time winner, Uruguay will field a veteran side containing seven players aged 31 or over against Saudi Arabia as they seek a victory that would seal their place in the last 16.



With the hour mark approaching against Egypt and his side struggling to create chances, coach Oscar Tabarez removed young wingers Nahitan Nandez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, aged 22 and 24 respectively, replacing them with hardened veterans Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33. The South Americans instantly had more strength and power down the flanks and created a string of chances before defender Jose Gimenez rose to head in an arching cross from a free kick from Sanchez to snatch all three points.



Tabarez confirmed that he will reward the evergreen wingers with starting berths against Saudi Arabia, the second lowest ranked team in the tournament who were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in their opener. "It's not about being young or experienced it's due to the needs of the team for this game, and according to my information this is the line-up which will best suit us," Tabarez told a news conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez will make his 107th appearance for Uruguay on Wednesday, prolific striker Luis Suarez will rack up a century of appearances for the national team and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will reach 99 games. Muslera will also tie Ladislao Mazurkiewicz as the player to have made the most appearances for Uruguay at a World Cup.



Tabarez's preference for old hands Sanchez and Rodriguez, who play their football in Mexico and Uruguay respectively, may raise questions about the next generation of players in the squad, which is comprised of 10 players aged 30 or more, double the number that reached the semi-finals in 2010. But the coach said his side's wealth of experience was a strength. "I have a lot of confidence in the team I'm going to put out tomorrow, they have a lot of experience," added the 72-year-old, who has coached Uruguay since 2006. "If I've learned one thing from being at the World Cup it's that anything can happen. In South Africa, we used all of our players apart from the reserve goalkeepers. And just because I took some players off in the first game it doesn't mean their tournament is over.



