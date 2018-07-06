Uruguay vs France, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final: Griezmann Doubles France's Lead After Muslera's Mistake

Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-final between Uruguay and France through our live blog.
Preview:
Jul 6, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)
Five minutes have been added as extra time and Uruguay still have some hope getting something back in the match. But one has to say that France are home and dry here and their supporters know it.
Jul 6, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)
Kylian Mbappe is now being taken off by coach Deschamps as Dembele comes on for France. The 1998 champions are on verge to sealing another spot in the last four of a world cup.
Jul 6, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)
The French players are simply moving the ball around and they are doing it very easily. Five minutes left to be played in the match and one has to say that it is Les Bleus who are looking more likely to score another one rather than Uruguay.
Jul 6, 2018 9:10 pm (IST)
Since that second goal, the Uruguayan players have looked very deflated and that has helped France taken full control of the match. They are doing it easily now and their supporters are making all the noise.
Jul 6, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)
First substitution of the day for France as Tolisso is being taken out by coach Deschamps and in comes N'Zonzi. 11 minutes left to be played and France are looking very comfortable here.
Jul 6, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)
Chance: Tolisso had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for France but his curled effort goes over the bar. 72 minutes have been played now and Les Bleus are leading 2-0 and are well on course of securing a place in the semis.
Jul 6, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
Fight Club: The match has been stopped by the referee after Hernandez 'took out' Mbappe. Replays showed that there was hardly any touch on Mbappe and he made the most of it. The players almost got into a fist fight after Godin tried to pick up Mbappe with his brute force. Both Mbappe and Hernandez have been booked by the referee and we are back underway.
GOLAZO: Antoine Griezmann has doubled France's lead after a horror mistake from Uruguay's experienced keeper Fernando Muslera. Greizmann had a shy at the goal from distance and it was going straight at Muslera. But somehow he managed to put it inside the goal in the 62nd minute.
Jul 6, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
Double substitution from Uruguay as they look to level the scoreline. Gomez comes in place of Stuani while Rodroguez comes in place of Bentancur. 60 minutes have been played and France are still ahead in the match.
Jul 6, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)
Pavard has a shy at goal from distance but this time he wasn't able to pull it off like he did against Argentina as the ball flies way off target. 53 minutes have been played and France are still leading 1-0.
Jul 6, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
Uruguay almost paid for their keeper's mistake in the 47th minute. Muslera tried to be cheeky from a back pass and Griezmann almost poked the ball inside the goal. It would have been a similar goal like the one Liverpool conceded from Benzema in the Champions League final.
Jul 6, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)
We are back underway in the second half and Uruguay will look to cancel Varane's opener early in the second half. While as for France, if they score one more here, they will be home and dry in the quarter final.
Half-time: Referee blows his whistle as the first 45 minutes come to an end. France have deservedly taken a 1-0 lead in the match courtesy of Rafael Varane. Uruguay have much to ponder in the break as they have only 45 minutes to get back in the match.
Jul 6, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Chance: Uruguay had a glorious chance to level the match just before the half time but Caceres' bullet header is saved acrobatically by keeper Lloris. From the follow-up, Godin has his the shot way over the bar and France's lead remain intact.
Jul 6, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)
GOLAZO: France have taken the lead in the 40th minute of the match courtesy of a great header from defender Varane. Following the foul, Griezmann sent in a curling cross, which was met by the head of Varane, who came running in.
Jul 6, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)
Yellow Card: Bentancur with a horror tackle on Tolisso and he is reprimanded for that. This means that if the South Americans make it into the next round then their number 6 won't be able to play in the that game.
Jul 6, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)
Chance: Uruguay finally manage to put some passes together and after Suarez sent the ball in, Vecino has a shy at goal but his tame volley is easily collected by keeper Lloris. 35 minutes played and we are still 0-0.
Jul 6, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
30 minutes have been played now in the match and the score still reads 0-0. After couple of early half chances, Uruguay have done nothing in the match but defend. As for France, their passing is getting better but final delivery has not clicked yet.
Jul 6, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)
Last five encounters matches between #URU and #FRA
Currently, it is like French attackers vs Uruguayan defenders that is going on. Les Bleus are hogging most of the possession after a slow start and they are threatening the Uruguayan defence with every attack. But apart from that Mbappe header, they haven't carved out a meaningful chance at goal.
Jul 6, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)
France are starting to pass around the ball nicely and this time he was found in space from a Tolisso pass near the edge of the box. He unleashed a shot but the ball swerved way past the right hand side of the post.
Jul 6, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)
Chance: Big chance for France to go 1-0 up as Mbappe was clear on the goal following a header from Giroud. However, his looped header missed the mark and went over the post. 15 minutes have been played and we are still 0-0.
Jul 6, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)
Chance for France to go 1-0 up but Varane's header goes way wide of the target. Left back Hernandez was taken out by Stuani on the left flank. Griezmann sent in a dangerous cross from the free-kick but Varane could not hit the target.
Jul 6, 2018 7:37 pm (IST)
Uruguay are dominating the possession early on and they have already created couple of half chances. First, Laxalt sent in a dangerous cross from the left and then Stuani had a shy at the goal but it missed the post by a fair distance. Five minutes have been played and we are still 0-0.
Jul 6, 2018 7:33 pm (IST)
Diego Godin with a naughty off the ball trackle on Olivier Giroud early on so as to tell the Frenchmen that he is in charge of his goal. Giroud is holding his ankle and replays show that Godin stamped on it.
Jul 6, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)
Kick-off: And we are underway in the first quarter-final. Luis Suarez kicks the ball to set it rolling. France are wearing whites while Uruguay are in their first kit that is sky blue.
The players are making their way out in the middle and they will now line-up for their respective national anthems. The entire stadium is jam packed and there is not even a single seat out there which is looking to be empty. It is going to be a blockbuster clash to brace yourselves folks.
The build-up to Friday's quarter-final clash between France and Uruguay has been dominated by individuals, but it may be the South Americans' almost unbreachable four-man defence which decides the result. While Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Edinson Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste's progress in Russia has been built upon their defense as much as their A-list attack. And while France pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay's. The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe, 19.
Led by captain Diego Godin, and including Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay's defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup. They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal's Pepe in the last 16, and that was ultimately in vain. Brazil are the only other team to have conceded just the solitary goal so far. Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times. Between them, the experienced defence have over 350 international caps between them. They are supremely well-organised and have already served notice that Mbappe will not have the same kind of freedom he enjoyed against Argentina. "If you let France have space it will be very difficult," Uruguay's coach Oscar Tabarez said after securing a place in the quarter-finals. And he has also insisted that he is happy to cede possession to France in a bid to make the last four.
France's conundrum against Uruguay is knowing best how to utilise Mbappe and his fellow attacking danger, Antoine Griezmann. The French limped through their group stage but burst to life in their exhilarating 4-3 last-16 win over Argentina, inspired by Paris Saint-Germain's $220 million (188-million-euro) Mbappe. Didier Deschamps, France's coach, has already indicated that he is expecting a different kind of game from "solid" Uruguay from the seven-goal thriller in Kazan. The match is likely to be unsurprising, if not only for tactics, but also because of those involved. Whoever -- and however -- decides the match is likely to have to get one over on a domestic teammate. Cavani, who may play some part despite his calf injury, plays with Mbappe and PSG. Godin and Gimenez are colleagues -- and close friends -- with Griezmann, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi play for Juventus, while Luiz Suarez and French defender Samuel Umtiti play for Barcelona.