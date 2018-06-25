Uruguay vs Russia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay Look to Get Past In-form Russia

Despite securing Russia’s first last-16 appearance since 1986, when they qualified as the Soviet Union, Cherchesov does not want his players to drop their guard against Uruguay. “We are preparing for this game exactly the same way,” he said. Qualification doesn’t mean a thing. Those players who are better prepared will play. Our medical team will also advise us. No special changes are expected.”
25 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena
Group Stage - Group A
Uruguay however are likely to provide the type of stern test Russia will need to overcome if they are launch an extended run in the knockout rounds. Yet the hosts are brimming with confidence having made it past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union lost to Belgium in the last 16 in 1986. Russia had won just two of nine World Cup matches before kicking off the most watched event on the planet with a 5-0 rout of the Saudis. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko -- the former sports minister who still oversees football in an unofficial capacity -- said the squad had no right to relax. "Our mission has still not been accomplished," Mutko said after watching a team training session on the outskirts of a muggy Moscow. "We would like to get into the knockout stage from first place."
After Russia, the lowest ranked team at the tournament, surpassed expectations by winning both of their games so far, pressure has been mounting on Cherchesov's men to keep up the winning run. Cherchesov, however, expects his players will be up to the task. “They keep asking me about pressure but this is a medical term,” Cherchesov said. “We are professional players who are preparing for our game. This is the World Cup and the team must be in the optimum condition. We are a team and we must do our job.”
The line-ups for both the teams are out. While there are three changes for Russia, Uruguay will be going in with four different players.
We have our first set of teams confirmed!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018
Here are the line-ups for #URURUS...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/x6CJZlq1w3
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was in bullish mood ahead match, dismissing suggestions his men were under pressure because of their status as World Cup hosts. With both teams having already qualified for the last-16, Monday's match will decide the group winners. A draw will ensure Russia will finish as group winners due to their superior goal difference.
Hello and welcome to the last stages of the league game. In fray tonight are hosts Russia against Uruguay in Samara. Both the teams have already qualified for last 16 and would be looking to seal the top spot in the group. Russia till now has surprised one and all in it's WC journey so far by hammering the likes of Egypt and Saudi Arabia and have a healthy goal difference of +7. Can they produce another inspired performance against the two-time champions remains to be seen.
(Reuters Image)
Russia followed their Saudi thrashing by limiting Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah -- nursing a shoulder injury but always dangerous -- to one goal in an impressive 3-1 win last Tuesday in Saint Petersburg. Salah was contained by a Russian defence that had lost three starters and was forced to call back 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich from international retirement. Ignashevich turns 39 on the eve of the final on July 15 that Russia retain improbable dreams of playing in. Few believe they will. A poll conducted in the wake of their win over Egypt showed just 14 percent think Russia can lift the trophy. It was 11 percent when coach Stanislav Cherchesov's charges were plodding their wave through a seven-match winless streak that saw their ranking slip to a tournament-worst 70th. But Cherchesov always thought Russia were underrated and a triumph over Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani would do more to prove the mustachioed manager right.
It would also see Russia looking more confidently at the permutations of whom they might encounter in the quarter-finals. The possibilities there range from France and Argentina to an impressive looking Croatia. Midfielder Denis Cheryshev has been one of the World Cup's big discoveries and a natural leader on a team without stars. "We have to be very happy with our wins," said the 27-year-old. "But this is just the start."
-
24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 205/1034.4 overs 208/948.3 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 310/850.0 overs 314/444.4 oversEngland beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
20 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands SCO vs NED 221/320.0 overs 106/914.0 oversScotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
-
19 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands NED vs SCO 160/620.0 overs 161/317.4 oversScotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
-
19 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England ENG vs AUS 481/650.0 overs 239/1037.0 oversEngland beat Australia by 242 runs