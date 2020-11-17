Uruguay's Suárez And Muñoz Test Positive For Virus

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Luis Surez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muoz have tested positive for the coronavirus , the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.

They and national team staffer Matas Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case, the Uruguayan FA said on social media.

Besides missing Surez and Muoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martn Silva, defenders Sebastin Coates and Matias Via, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gmez for the match against Brazil. Via was also infected with COVID-19 .

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturdays Spanish league match between Atltico Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports