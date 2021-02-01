News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»US Defender Yedlin Leaving Newcastle For Galatasaray
US Defender Yedlin Leaving Newcastle For Galatasaray

United States right back DeAndre Yedlin is leaving Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

NEWCASTLE, England: United States right back DeAndre Yedlin is leaving Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said Monday the deal is close to being completed, with Yedlin now third-choice right back at the Premier League club.

Id like to wish DeAndre the very best of luck in Turkey,” Bruce said. “Hes certainly playing for a huge club in Galatasaray, so I wish him the best of luck.

Hes a great pro and a great lad, and sometimes you have to make decisions to let one out.

Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016. He previously played for the Seattle Sounders.

Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce said Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back.

Yedlin started five of Newcastle’s 21 league games this season, most recently the 1-0 loss at Sheffield United on Jan. 12.

Monday marks the final day of the January transfer window in most of Europe’s leagues.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


