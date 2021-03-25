US District Court Dismisses WWE, Gabe Sapolsky from Sexual Assault Suit Filed by Samantha Tavel

A United States District Court has dismissed WWE and Gabe Sapolsky from the lawsuit filed by Samantha Tavel aka Candy Cartwright. The female wrestler had filed a civil lawsuit against both the parties and wrestler Matt Riddle. She accused Riddle of committing a series of assaults against her from 2017 through January 2020. Through her suit filed in October last year, she sought compensation of $10 million per defendant for various damages, including court costs, emotional distress, and attorney’s fees.

According to a report in Wrestling INC, United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois Judge Manish SShah dismissed WWE and Sapolsky “without prejudice for lack of personal jurisdiction.” However, Riddle’s plea for dismissal has been denied by the court. From what is known till now, Tavel was allegedly sexually assaulted by Riddle for the first time in 2017. After that in May 2018, she was again allegedly assaulted by the wrestler after he reportedly asked her to perform oral sex on him in a bus. They were apparently travelling in the bus after a WWE event.

WWE had released a sworn affidavit after the May 2018 incident in which they clearly mentioned that they had no involvement in the case. They further mentioned that at the time of the incident, WWE had not even employed Riddle. In the ruling, the Judge stated that Tavel has not been able to present sufficient evidence against WWE to establish a prima facie case over them.

For Sapolsky, the judge noted that Tavel has been unable to establish his role in the incidents that have taken place with her. Sapolsky in his affidavit mentioned that Riddle and Tavel had taken different transportations.

Riddle’s response to the complaint will be heard on April 14.After that both the parties will be filing a joint status report on April 21.