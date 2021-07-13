CHANGE LANGUAGE
US First Lady Jill Biden to Travel for Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony: White House

Jill Biden (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jill Biden (Photo Credit: Reuters)

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 23, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, US President Joe Biden.

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, U.S. President Joe Biden. Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

first published:July 13, 2021, 19:19 IST