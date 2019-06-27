Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

US Hopes To End Wimbledon Drought Unlikely to Come to Fruition, Says John McEnroe

America's obsession with football and basketball continue to impede their progress in tennis with top athletes often opting for the former two, said tennis legend John McEnroe.

Reuters

Updated:June 27, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Hopes To End Wimbledon Drought Unlikely to Come to Fruition, Says John McEnroe
(Photo credit: Twitter) The USA has up-and-coming players such as France Tiafoe but they have not advanced to a position where they can threaten the best.
Loading...

The Americans set to compete at Wimbledon are unlikely to end the United States’ 19-year drought for the men’s title at the All England Club as the nation’s top athletes continue to be drawn to other sports, tennis great John McEnroe has said.

Normally U.S. tennis fans would hold out hope that 34-year-old John Isner, who reached the semi-finals 12 months ago and is this year’s ninth seed, could break through and capture his maiden major title.

But the big-serving Texan hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury in his final loss to Roger Federer at the Miami Open in March and none of his countrymen are at a level where they can threaten the best, McEnroe said in a call with reporters.

“I think that the odds are pretty low,” the American seven-time major champion said when asked if compatriots might challenge.

“Isner has been out ... so he’s sort of an unknown quantity.

“And the other guys to me, whether it’s (Reilly) Opelka, who is like a younger version (of Isner) or (Frances) Tiafoe, who has been struggling — it doesn’t look to me like there are guys ready to go and make that move.”

McEnroe said the situation would improve as up-and-comers like 21-year-old Taylor Fritz gained experience but for now the stranglehold that veterans Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have on the sport would likely continue.

THE LURE OF FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL

Despite being a country of nearly 330 million people, American men have not been much of a factor in tennis since the retirements of 14-times Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras in 2003 and eight-times major winner Andre Agassi in 2006.

Sampras was the last American man to win Wimbledon in 2000, his seventh.

One reason is that the best male athletes from the U.S. tend to gravitate toward more accessible sports.

“We’ve been seeing this for years or decades, but our best athletes seem to be playing football and basketball more. Soccer has grown as well, so you need to go after athletes,” he said.

“Tennis, if anything, is more expensive than it was before. So the accessibility is a big factor.”

He pointed to Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, as one to watch.

“We have Tiafoe who is a great athlete but he’s still learning,” he said of the 21-year-old who learned the sport at a facility in Maryland where his father was head of maintenance.

Attracting more natural athletes like Tiafoe to the sport will be key if American men are going to hoist trophies at majors or compete for the world’s top ranking.

“There are going to be guys that are dangerous but at the moment, the more athletes in the game because of the quickness of the game, the better chance we’ll have of making that breakthrough,” McEnroe said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram